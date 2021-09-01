PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

April 9, 2021

Christi L. Chandler - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Tara Blair. $100 in court costs.

Cody I. Jenkins - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; completed distracted driving course.

PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSERS

Pebble Township

2.999 acres: Tammy Sue May to Lillian E. Stanley and Wade J. Stephens. Survivorship Deed. April 1, 2021.

11.724 acres: Christopher S. Kiser and Deborah R. Kiser to Heather Criswell and Colby Criswell. Survivorship Deed. April 6, 2021.

1 acre: Alicia J. Dixon and David A. Dixon II to Deidre A. Long. Warranty Deed. April 8, 2021.

14.4286 acres: Michael Brown and Stephanie Brown to Jeremy J. Weisenberger and Lisa A. Weisenberger. Survivorship Deed. April 12, 2021.

Sunfish Township

1 acre: Dusti L. Erny to Carri L. Breitenbach and Clarence Wade Breitenbach. Quit Claim Deed. April 5, 2021.

Beaver Township

2.333 acres: Carson Smith to Cody Pernice. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2021.

2.781 acres: David L. Rowe to Cassidy M. Rowe and Charles Z. Pendleton. Survivorship Deed. April 5, 2021.

4.966 acres: Adam Mathews, Ginger Mathews and Ginger R. Mathews to Adam and Ginger Mathews. Survivorship Deed. April 5, 2021.

5.298 acres: First Choice Property Acquisitions to Ashley K. Brink. Warranty Deed. April 6, 2021.

Benton & Perry Township

Lots 1-13: Countrytyme Land Specialists LTD and Countrytyme Realty LLC to Countrytyme Land Specialists LTD and Countrytyme Realty LLC. Warranty Deed. April 13, 2021.

Benton Township

42,272.84 square feet: Gary McGlone, Gary R. McGlone, Michele McMillin and Michele McMillin-McGlone to Joseph W. D. Drengacs and Abigail B. Drengacs. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2021.

1.014 acres: Gary Mathews and Terry Mathews to Andrew A. Williams. Warranty Deed. April 6, 2021.

6.862 acres: Southbound Land Company LLC to Arvin Wilburn and Daveonne Wilburn. Survivorship Deed. April 8, 2021.

Seal Township

Lots 23 & 24 Hilltop Addition: Sandra K. Crane and Michael D. Mann to LRM Limited LLC. Warranty Deed. April 14, 2021.

Union Township

2 1/4 acres: Randall Helton to Laura R. Scaggs and Ryan A. Scaggs. Survivorship Deed. April 12, 2021.

3.33 acres: Donald Adam Boyd and Eileen Boyd to Thomas Anthony Bowen, Quit Claim Deed. April 14, 2021.

Camp Creek Township

67.003 acres: Tee 2 Real Estate LLC to Countrytyme Land Specialists LTD. Warranty Deed. April 14, 2021.

Village of Piketon

Lot 159 Patterson Heights Subdivision: Minta J. Howard to Select One Properties LLC. Warrranty Deed. April 5, 2021.

Lot 160: Minta J. Howard to Select One Properties LLC. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2021.

Inlots 121 & 122: Sherry A. Gott to Brent E. Hemry Trustee and Hemry Preservation Trust. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2021.

Lots 1 & 2 Shepherd Subdivision: Salvatore Debiase to Anthony Wagner. Warranty Deed. April 12, 2021.

Lot 5 Jared Estates: LRM Limited LLC to Mark F. Allman and Lisa L. Allman. Warranty Deed. April 14, 2021.

12,000 sq. ft: Walter Fugate to Contessa and Justin Adams. Certificate of Transfer. April 15, 2021

Mifflin Township

900 square feet: Gary L. Adams and Debra L. Adams to Dale W. Chamberlin. Warranty Deed. April 1, 2021.

44.719 acres: Danielle Marie Huhn, Nicholas Huhn, and Nicholas J. Huhn to Charles K. Kirkwood and Laura B. Kirkwood. Warranty Deed. April 12, 2021.

6.231 acres: LRM Limited LLC to LRM Lending LLC. Quit Claim Deed. April 15, 2021.

Marion Township

5.2855 acres: Shane F. Wiseman to Douglas A. McVey II and Paige M. McVey. Warranty Deed. April 1, 2021.

0.1305 acres & 0.0195 acres: Miller & Leist Properties LLC to Rex and Donna Leist. Survivorship Deed. April 15, 2021.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments