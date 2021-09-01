PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
April 9, 2021
Christi L. Chandler - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Tara Blair. $100 in court costs.
Cody I. Jenkins - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; completed distracted driving course.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSERS
Pebble Township
2.999 acres: Tammy Sue May to Lillian E. Stanley and Wade J. Stephens. Survivorship Deed. April 1, 2021.
11.724 acres: Christopher S. Kiser and Deborah R. Kiser to Heather Criswell and Colby Criswell. Survivorship Deed. April 6, 2021.
1 acre: Alicia J. Dixon and David A. Dixon II to Deidre A. Long. Warranty Deed. April 8, 2021.
14.4286 acres: Michael Brown and Stephanie Brown to Jeremy J. Weisenberger and Lisa A. Weisenberger. Survivorship Deed. April 12, 2021.
Sunfish Township
1 acre: Dusti L. Erny to Carri L. Breitenbach and Clarence Wade Breitenbach. Quit Claim Deed. April 5, 2021.
Beaver Township
2.333 acres: Carson Smith to Cody Pernice. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2021.
2.781 acres: David L. Rowe to Cassidy M. Rowe and Charles Z. Pendleton. Survivorship Deed. April 5, 2021.
4.966 acres: Adam Mathews, Ginger Mathews and Ginger R. Mathews to Adam and Ginger Mathews. Survivorship Deed. April 5, 2021.
5.298 acres: First Choice Property Acquisitions to Ashley K. Brink. Warranty Deed. April 6, 2021.
Benton & Perry Township
Lots 1-13: Countrytyme Land Specialists LTD and Countrytyme Realty LLC to Countrytyme Land Specialists LTD and Countrytyme Realty LLC. Warranty Deed. April 13, 2021.
Benton Township
42,272.84 square feet: Gary McGlone, Gary R. McGlone, Michele McMillin and Michele McMillin-McGlone to Joseph W. D. Drengacs and Abigail B. Drengacs. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2021.
1.014 acres: Gary Mathews and Terry Mathews to Andrew A. Williams. Warranty Deed. April 6, 2021.
6.862 acres: Southbound Land Company LLC to Arvin Wilburn and Daveonne Wilburn. Survivorship Deed. April 8, 2021.
Seal Township
Lots 23 & 24 Hilltop Addition: Sandra K. Crane and Michael D. Mann to LRM Limited LLC. Warranty Deed. April 14, 2021.
Union Township
2 1/4 acres: Randall Helton to Laura R. Scaggs and Ryan A. Scaggs. Survivorship Deed. April 12, 2021.
3.33 acres: Donald Adam Boyd and Eileen Boyd to Thomas Anthony Bowen, Quit Claim Deed. April 14, 2021.
Camp Creek Township
67.003 acres: Tee 2 Real Estate LLC to Countrytyme Land Specialists LTD. Warranty Deed. April 14, 2021.
Village of Piketon
Lot 159 Patterson Heights Subdivision: Minta J. Howard to Select One Properties LLC. Warrranty Deed. April 5, 2021.
Lot 160: Minta J. Howard to Select One Properties LLC. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2021.
Inlots 121 & 122: Sherry A. Gott to Brent E. Hemry Trustee and Hemry Preservation Trust. Warranty Deed. April 5, 2021.
Lots 1 & 2 Shepherd Subdivision: Salvatore Debiase to Anthony Wagner. Warranty Deed. April 12, 2021.
Lot 5 Jared Estates: LRM Limited LLC to Mark F. Allman and Lisa L. Allman. Warranty Deed. April 14, 2021.
12,000 sq. ft: Walter Fugate to Contessa and Justin Adams. Certificate of Transfer. April 15, 2021
Mifflin Township
900 square feet: Gary L. Adams and Debra L. Adams to Dale W. Chamberlin. Warranty Deed. April 1, 2021.
44.719 acres: Danielle Marie Huhn, Nicholas Huhn, and Nicholas J. Huhn to Charles K. Kirkwood and Laura B. Kirkwood. Warranty Deed. April 12, 2021.
6.231 acres: LRM Limited LLC to LRM Lending LLC. Quit Claim Deed. April 15, 2021.
Marion Township
5.2855 acres: Shane F. Wiseman to Douglas A. McVey II and Paige M. McVey. Warranty Deed. April 1, 2021.
0.1305 acres & 0.0195 acres: Miller & Leist Properties LLC to Rex and Donna Leist. Survivorship Deed. April 15, 2021.
