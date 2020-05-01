Friday was a new day in a new month, and a new order is now in place for the state of Ohio.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday morning that the Ohio Department of Health has issued a “Stay Safe Ohio Order.” The new order, which incorporates the openings of businesses and services announced as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan, will replace the previous “Stay at Home” order, which was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday night.
The details of the “Stay Safe Ohio Order” are available on Ohio’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) website at coronavirus.ohio.gov .
“We have reached a new stage, and that is good news for everybody,” said DeWine. “That doesn’t mean the virus has gone away. Distancing and sanitation must apply.”
DeWine explained that the date of May 29, 2020, is when the new order is currently set to expire because they had to put an expiration date on it. He cautioned that the public should not read a lot into that date because there will be other orders coming during the month that will supersede it.
In the meantime, DeWine, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, will continue to work through the phases with committees that are being constructed for the purposes of understanding what various industries and businesses will need to have in place to open in the coming weeks.
“For those businesses who have customers, we want to keep the customers safe,” said DeWine. “The public has to feel that every precaution and safety measure is taken. Having public confidence is absolutely essential that it is safe as it could be made.”
DeWine said hospitals, dentists and veterinarians are allowed to open and can do what they were doing before the coronavirus began. Some never stopped being open, but had very limited procedures and visits taking place. Employees in offices, manufacturing, industries and construction can also begin to return to work on May 4.
Retail stores are allowed to open May 12. In the meantime, they may open to some individuals by basis of appointment (limited to 10 customers at any one time) or through curbside service or delivery if their business lends itself to that.
Restaurants, barbershops/salons, gymnasiums/fitness centers, among other places, remain closed at this time, although DeWine said there are groups of individuals in these specific businesses working toward procedures these locations can have in place when they are allowed to open.
“To be able to do this in the way that we want to do and not have to backtrack, I need your help. I don’t think that will be hard. Ohioans have done an amazing job coming together,” said DeWine, who continued to encourage people to look out for the most vulnerable.
“That is a responsibility that each one of us has. We can do this. Continue doing what you have been doing. We will continue to be able to open up. We are going to watch the health numbers. One of the key indications is hospitalizations.”
Information on continued closures can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/responsible-restart-ohio/Continued-Business-Closures/
No matter what decisions are made, DeWine knows that they won’t satisfy everyone and that he will be criticized.
“I understand that there are some of you who think we aren’t moving fast enough. Some think just the opposite. We are trying to do this right and continue to move forward. We will talk about the testing on Monday. It is a tool. These things are all important,” said DeWine.
“We want to see a 20-day or a 30-day model as we move forward. If we can keep those numbers down, we are going to rock and roll. We will keep moving. I know this is tough. This is not easy for any of us. This isn’t going to last forever. People are working frantically on a vaccine. We have to continue to do what we need to do.”
Husted said the goal was to keep people safe while opening up the state, essentially doing two things at once.
“The change in verbiage was for a reason. It represents a transition. We know the safest place for people to be is home,” said Husted.
“Why May 29? If we hadn’t put a date in there, people would have thought it would go on forever. There are so many things that will happen between now and then. I believe we can do lots of great things and that people will feel safe. The uncertainty is tough. When you don’t know when the end is coming, it is hard to deal with it. We all have to hang in there together for a little bit longer.”
Husted said it is incredibly important to do phase one correctly to get through this crisis sooner.
Locally in Pike County, as of Thursday, April 30, the total case count remains at three. This includes two confirmed cases and one probable case. Two of the cases are active, and one of the cases is listed as recovered.
There are three Pike County tests currently pending, waiting on results.
Statewide, the death count on Friday was 1,002 individuals, with 922 deaths confirmed as COVID-19 deaths and 80 probable COVID-19 deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded death definition. A total of 18,743 cases were listed, with 17,962 confirmed cases and 781 probable cases according to the CDC expanded case definition. There were 3,634 hospitalizations and 1,056 intensive care admissions listed. Numbers are still based on limited testing.
As employees head back to work, most will be required to wear some kind of face covering.
In Wednesday’s press conference, more guidelines were issued after much discussion over face masks on Monday and Tuesday.
Lt. Governor Husted reemphasized that face coverings are required for employers and employees while on the job. Exceptions for employers and employees include when:
• An employee in a particular position is prohibited by a law or regulation from wearing a face covering while on the job
• Wearing a face covering on the job is against documented industry best practices
• Wearing a face covering is not advisable for health purposes
• If wearing a face covering is a violation of a company’s safety policies
• An employee is sitting alone in an enclosed workspace
• There is a practical reason a face covering cannot be worn by an employee
If any of these exceptions apply to a business or employee, written justification must be provided upon request.
“Wearing a mask is something we do out of mutual respect for one another,” said Husted. “At work, you wear a mask because you want to protect your fellow employees and because you want to protect your customers. And when you are a customer, though it isn’t required, you should still wear a mask because it will help protect those around you.”
Guidelines were also issued for high schools around the state in regards to having graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020. Guidance is available on the Ohio Department of Education website.
“Ohio has 612 school districts. Each school district must work with their local health department to make sure that their plan is in accordance with public health guidelines to deal with the pandemic,” said Governor DeWine. “I understand how hard it is for the Class of 2020. This is not how any of us envisioned your graduation, but I am confident that our schools will be resourceful and creative in how they can honor you.”
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
