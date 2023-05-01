turkey

There have 169 wild turkeys harvested in Pike County this season. Muskingum County has had the most turkeys harvested checking in with a number of with 316.

 Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wild turkey hunters in Ohio have harvested 10,351 birds during the 2023 spring season as of Sunday, April 30, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Hunters checked an average of 9,433 turkeys during the same period in the previous three seasons (2020 to 2022). Hunters harvested 7,551 birds through the same time in the spring of 2022. This year’s total includes results from the two-day youth season April 15-16, nine days of hunting in the south zone following the season opener on April 22, and the first two days of hunting in the northeast zone, which opened April 29.


