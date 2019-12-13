The 34th Annual Pike County Hunger Walk took place on Sunday, Oct. 20. An estimated 206 walkers met at First Baptist Life Center, 306 East Second Street in Waverly, to register and deliver large quantities of non-perishable food items for the Outreach Food Pantry, which filled Pastor Josh Remy’s mini van.
Financial offerings totaled $6,718. This amount included a very special gift from a caring young boy, who brought his piggy bank and emptied his coins into the collection.
Donors and participants were from Bristol Village, Pike County Rotary Club and three Waverly High School Group Leaders and Members: Zachary Ross — Marching Band; Joel Shepherd — Rotary Interact Club; and Brack Montgomery — Leos Club.
Supporting Waverly congregations were Waverly Church of Christ, First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Grace United Methodist Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Other welcome walkers of Pike churches came from Beaver First Baptist Church, Givens Free Will Baptist Church, and Omega United Methodist Church.
Piketon congregation members included Calvary Baptist Church, Piketon Jasper United Methodist Church, Vanguard Ministries, and God’s House.
Centerpoint Church of Chillicothe representatives also registered for the Walk.
Josh Remy, First Baptist Church Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Pike County Outreach Council of Churches, Inc., greeted everyone. The WHS Marching Tigers played a pre-walk warm-up concert of popular songs, followed by The National Anthem, before the walkers and their canine companions left for the symbolic one-mile route.
On Second Street, all walkers stopped in front of the Food Pantry and Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter for a brief prayer by Frank Klobuchar, Waverly Church of Christ Pastor and Recording Secretary of the Pike Outreach Council of Churches, Inc. Board. The walkers continued on Lock, Fourth, and Mullins streets and returned to the Second Street Life Center where cookies and lemonade were served.
The Pike County Outreach Council of Churches, Inc., maintains the Choice Food Pantry, where eligible Pike County residents can come to select food every seven days. Non-perishable Food Pantry items and Pantry volunteers are needed at all times on a year-around basis to assist with necessary paperwork and food distribution. Please call Autumn Topping, Pantry Manager, at (740) 947 — 5171 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information.
The Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter needs financial donations at all times throughout the year for typical operating expenses of any home. If you would like to assist with these food and housing ministries, checks may be delivered in person or by mail to: “Pike County Outreach Council of Churches, Inc.”, 107 West Second Street, Waverly, OH 45690. Both red brick buildings are located directly across the street from the First National Bank rear drive-in window and parking lot.
The 2019 Pike County Hunger Walk Committee extends its appreciation and gratitude to the many donors, walkers and supporters of our very successful 34th Annual Fundraiser.
