CHILLICOTHE— Homeland Credit Union is excited to announce a change to our traditional Homeland Credit Union scholarship program. The Homeland Board of Directors have proudly approved multiple changes to the selection criteria and process for these awards in 2022.
For 2022 we will be offering a total of 20 $1,000 scholarships, with an additional $1,000 certificate of deposit between two different categories. Ten of these scholarships will be awarded to students entering a two or four year college or university.
The other ten scholarships will be awarded to students entering a skilled trade program.
“As the first industrial based credit union in Ohio, it was important to us to honor our roots and recognize the desire of area students to pursue skilled trade certifications and degrees. We also wanted to ensure we factored into our selection process the membership relationship and overall engagement with us as their financial institution. The Board really felt like these two changes were necessary and will allow us to make meaningful improvements to our scholarship program for our community,” said Shayne R. Poe, CEO.
Each student will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship and they will also receive an additional $1,000 18-month certificate of deposit. This certificate of deposit will earn 4.07% APY* during that 18-month period.
To be eligible for this scholarship applicants must be a member of Homeland Credit Union or a dependent of a member, must be a high school senior, graduate with a minimum of 2.5 GPA, must enter a two or four-year college or university or skilled trade program, and must plan to enter college as a full-time student.
In addition to eligibility requirements applicants will need to submit information about leadership, community involvement, employment history, a letter of reference, transcripts, and complete an essay.
The complete application can be found online at www.homelandcu.com under About Us. Applications are due by March 25, 2022 and can be completed online at www.homelandcu.com/about-us/scholarships. The scholarship winners will be announced in mid-April 2022.
For questions about this scholarship or other services from Homeland Credit Union please call 740-775-3331 or visit www.homelandcu.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.