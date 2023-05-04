This is the percentage of the population that is left-handed.
If you are a left-handed person, you can proudly say you are one-in-ten. Lefties make up approximately 11 percent of the world’s population. While the reason behind being either left- or right-handed is biological and genetic and nature, being left-handed does come with other similar traits as well. Left-handed people are generally more creative, imaginative, and intuitive. They also tend to score better in both rhythm and visualization tests. The biggest drawback of being left-handed is that everything is made for right-handed people, with scissors and desks often being ill-suited for the lefties out there.
No. 12
This was how many days the Russians showed up late to the 1908 Olympic Games.
Remember that time you showed up 20 minutes late to a party because you forgot to reset your watch? Well, that is not nearly as bad as what happened to the country of Russia in 1908, who showed up to the Olympic Games an entire 12 days late after using a different calendar than the rest of the world. They were still using the Julian calendar - an older iteration of the calendar - and had not yet switched over to the Gregorian calendar, which was being used by most of the world.
No. 23
This is the number of gold medals that American swimmer Michael Phelps has won.
To say Michael Phelps has been dominant in the swimming world is just a bit of an understatement. If Michael Phelps was his own country, he would almost be in the upper half of the world in terms of total Olympic medals. He has won 23 gold medals through the years, which would put him at 38th in the world for most gold medals. He has 28 total medals, which puts him above 97 countries. The country with the most Olympic medals is the United States, with 1022.
