PIKETON—The United SteelWorkers Union (USW) Local 1-689, the Tony Mazzocchi Center for Health, Safety, and Environmental Education, The Village of Piketon and the Pike County Career Technology Center announced they are working together to offer free training for local job seekers who want to fill open positions at the Department of Energy (DOE) Piketon Site, as well as for the existing workers so they can cross-train to maintain employment as work scope and skill mix requirements change.
The training programs are free of charge through a grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) of the National Institute of Health (NIH) to provide training at DOE Nuclear Weapons Complexes, including trainers, books and class materials.
The USW Local Union 1-689 and the United Steelworkers Tony Mazzocchi Center (USWTMC) have a partnership to provide safety and technical training to prepare qualifying individuals, who are at least 18 years old prior to the start date of the course, for employment opportunities at the DOE Piketon site.
Preference will be given to anyone who has been affected by funding cuts, downsizing or changes in scope and skill mix requirements. The training programs will be delivered by the USW Local Union 1-689, through its partnership with USWTMC, in Piketon, OH. The first class will be “Radiological Control Technician” training and is planned to start Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Those interested in participating in this training must first sign up for WorkKeys Testing through the Pike County Career Technology Center by calling 740-289-2282. Test results from the preceding 12 months can also be used to qualify for the program. Students who qualify will be given an application packet for admission into the program.
If selected into the program, the student will be required to pass a drug screen and a background check. While the training is free, the student will be responsible for paying for the WorkKeys testing, drug screen, and background check, estimated to be $175. The Pike County Career Technology Center will conduct the WorkKeys test during the dates & times listed below.
To schedule a test, please call 740-289-2282. Few testing dates are still available, and space is limited to 15 students per test date.
- Friday, Dec. 10 9 a.m. Adult Education Center
- Tuesday, Dec. 14 5 p.m. Pike County Career Technology Center (Main Building)
- Friday, Jan. 7 9 a.m. Adult Education Center
WorkKeys Test Sections Administered:
- Graphic Literacy 4 or higher
- Workplace Documents 5 or higher
- Applied Mathematics 5 or higher
Cost
The cost is $60 for all three test sections ($20 per section). Applicants need to pay for the test prior to the date of the test. Applicants will not be scheduled until payment is made.
Refunds
Refunds will be only granted if requested 24 hours prior to the test date.
Location
Pike County Career Technology Center 175 Beaver Creek Rd, Piketon, OH 45661
Evening tests will be conducted at the Pike County Career Technology Center (Main Building). Friday tests will be conducted at the Pike CTC Adult Education Center. Testers arriving late will not be permitted to test.
Test Results
A hard copy of the score report will be mailed to the tester.
Materials
Testers are required to bring a picture ID. Individuals not having a picture ID will not be permitted to test. Individuals may bring an approved calculator and pencils. Scratch paper will be made available
