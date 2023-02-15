The watershed of Scioto Brush Creek is approximately 81% forested and subsequently the stream and the local residents benefit from these vast forests in numerous ways. Reduced erosion, greater water storage, cleaner air, increased biodiversity, and of course, the benefits that come from the many forest products which are extracted by the forestry industry.
Logging has been an important part of the local economy since the first roads, canals and railroads were built the area. You might think the industry dates to the settlement period and you would be correct that forests were being cleared at that time. However, most of the timber was used locally by the landowner to build the family cabin, barn, fences, etc. But much of the wood was simply burned as there was no way to get the logs to market. The big boom in commercial logging in the watershed came after 1884 when the first railroad connected the watershed with the outside world. Communities like Rarden, Otway and McDermott boomed with industry as products like railroad ties, barrel staves and furniture were produced and shipped out on the railroad. Much of this early timbering was not sustainable however and the forests, soil and water quality suffered as a result.
Today, professional foresters strive to harvest forests more sustainably. What is “sustainable” forestry? Are modern logging techniques compatible with the goal of sustainable forest management? These questions and more will be addressed by the speakers at the 2023 annual meeting of the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek. Local professional logger Ryan Redoutey and Bob Mulligan, Forest Hydrology Manager with ODNR Division of Forestry will dive into these questions and share trends that they are seeing in the logging industry.
Ryan and Bob will cover a wide range of issues including the age-old debate of which is better: clear cutting or select cutting? They will also cover recommended steps that landowners should take when contemplating or planning a harvest, the Best Management Practices (BMPs) needed for erosion control and water quality protection, invasive species challenges, and the changes to species composition that timber harvests often create (both positive and negative.) They will be sharing photos and statistics that will challenge our understanding of what is truly “sustainable” and the market forces that are driving many of today’s timber harvesting decisions.
Ryan Redoutey has lived most of his life near the banks of Scioto Brush Creek and is one of the newest members of the FoSBC board. He grew up in Henley, and as a kid, spent many summer evenings fishing off the sand bar near the 73 bridge. Ryan has been in the logging business all of his life, and attended Hocking College in Nelsonville Ohio, where he earned a degree in Timber Harvesting/Management. He is very active in his industry, is a past president of the Ohio Forestry Association, and has been the chairman of the Ohio Logging Standards Council since 2006. He is also a member of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative state implementation committee for Ohio, a member of the American Loggers Council Board of Directors, and a member of the Forest Resources Association’s Appalachian Regional Steering Committee. Ryan also helps his father, August, with his farming operation which covers multiple properties along Brush Creek in the McDermott/Otway area.
Ryan and his family, wife Emily and nine-year-old son Tatum, now reside on Diehlman Road. The Redoutey family has a camp on Brush Creek just below the old Diehlman crossing, where they spend a lot of their weekends fishing, kayaking, and relaxing.
Bob Mulligan is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Education and later earned a master’s degree in Financial Planning from Kansas State University.
Bob has over 30 years of experience in the field of natural resources and soil conservation. Bob currently serves as the Forest Hydrology Manager for the ODNR Division of Forestry. In that role, Bob oversees the Division’s Forestry Pollution Abatement Program and assists with the enforcement of Ohio’s Forestry Pollution Law. Bob responds to forestry erosion complaints and educates loggers and landowners on the proper use of Best Management Practices (BMPs) that protect water quality by reducing soil sediment from logging activity.
Bob and his wife Joyce live on their family farm in Washington County where they keep Belgian draft horses and a small flock of sheep. They also own and manage a heavily forested farm in Athens County that has been in Bob’s family since the Civil War. Now that their two sons are grown and out of the house, their attention has shifted heavily to their two loyal old dogs: Walter, the Wheaten Terrier and Turner, the Yellow Lab.
The Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, Inc. invites you to join us on Saturday, February 18th at 10 a.m. for what promises to be an informative presentation for those interested in forest management. If you have time, bring a dish to share and join us for a potluck luncheon after the program. The program will be held at the Union Township Community Building (beside the fire department), 50 Arion Road, McDermott, Ohio.
