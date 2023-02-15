Scioto Brush Creek Watershed
Submitted photo

The watershed of Scioto Brush Creek is approximately 81% forested and subsequently the stream and the local residents benefit from these vast forests in numerous ways. Reduced erosion, greater water storage, cleaner air, increased biodiversity, and of course, the benefits that come from the many forest products which are extracted by the forestry industry.

Logging has been an important part of the local economy since the first roads, canals and railroads were built the area. You might think the industry dates to the settlement period and you would be correct that forests were being cleared at that time. However, most of the timber was used locally by the landowner to build the family cabin, barn, fences, etc. But much of the wood was simply burned as there was no way to get the logs to market. The big boom in commercial logging in the watershed came after 1884 when the first railroad connected the watershed with the outside world. Communities like Rarden, Otway and McDermott boomed with industry as products like railroad ties, barrel staves and furniture were produced and shipped out on the railroad. Much of this early timbering was not sustainable however and the forests, soil and water quality suffered as a result.


