Art from students in all four Pike County high schools will be making rounds throughout the county over the next week through the first-ever Pike County Outdoor Student Art Exhibit.
Tammy Clifton, Western Junior and High School art teacher, told the News Watchman that 66 artwork pieces will be displayed at various businesses in Waverly and Piketon.
With the number of pieces, the name for exhibit is “Art 66.”
“Our goal for Art 66 is to recognize our art students and bring awareness to our art programs in our public schools,” Clifton said in an email to the News Watchman. “Art is alive and well in Pike County and we have many talented and creative students who thrive in the Art classroom.”
Already the works have been displayed at local businesses such as Beast and Bottle in Waverly, Fred’s Pizza, Brewster Pharmacy, and many more. These works will remain at one sponsor business until June 27 before moving to another business from June 28 to July 6.
Clifton said this year’s theme is hope, where all works created by the students are bringing their interpretation of what hope means through the visual arts.
The following lists the students that participated in the program and where their art is being displayed:
Display Board A
- June 20-June 27 at Beast and Bottle
- June 28-July 6 at Realtec, Waverly
- Makaila Elliott — Waverly HS
- Kim Maki — Eastern HS
Display Board B
- June 20-27 at Williams Hardware
- June 28-July 6 at Jessica’s Attic
- Taylor Wagner — Piketon HS
- Conner Snyder — Waverly HS
Display Board C
- June 20-27 at Fred’s pizza
- June 28-July 6 at Whit’s
- Hannah Remy — Waverly HS
- M.Nelson — Western HS
Display Board D
- June 20-27 at Quik Stop Lube and Tire, Piketon
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Jayda Whitt — Waverly HS
- Alyssa Marhoover — Western HS
Display Board E
- June 20-27 at Pike County Chamber of Commerce
- June 28-July 6 at Realtec Real Estate, Waverly
- Gracey Hamm — Piketon HS
- Keely Moore — Piketon HS
Display Board F
- June 20-27 at Brewster Pharmacy
- June 28-July 6 at Herrnstein’s, Waverly
- Abigale Knisley — Western HS
- Savannah McNelly — Piketon HS
Display Board G
- June 20-27 at Vallery Ford, Waverly
- June 28-July 6 at Brewster Real Estate, Waverly
- Jax Goerlitz — Waverly HS
- Izzy Smith — Waverly HS
Display Board H
- June 20-27 at Piketon Post Office
- June 28-July 6 at J.P. Schmitt State Farm
- Bailey Fuller — Piketon HS
- Joanna Peters — Western HS
Display Board I
- June 20-27 at Nourse
- June 28-July 6 at Ritchie’s
- Adelynn Jenkins — Piketon HS
- Whitney Dean — Piketon HS
Display Board J
- June 20-27 at El Charro
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Jenna Massie — Waverly HS
- Trinity Fields — Western HS
Display Board K
- June 20-27 at Great Clips
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Riley Sterling — Western HS
- Abigail Medeiros — Eastern HS
Display Board L
- June 20-27 at Complete Smiles
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Ava Locke — Piketon HS
- Katie Sigworth — Eastern HS
Display Board M
- June 20-27 at Village Brew
- June 28-July 6 at First National Bank, Waverly
- Brady Coreno — Piketon HS
- Briann Noble — Waverly HS
Display Board N
- June 20-27 at Pike Government Center
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Jewelyn Wells — Eastern HS
- M.Taylor — Western HS
Display Board O
- June 20-27 at Piketon Giovanni’s
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Makayla Hernandez — Western HS
- Johna Borders — Piketon HS
Display Board P
- June 20-27 at ARC Dezigns
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Kaitlin Hignite — Waverly HS
- Wyatt Fout — Piketon HS
Display Board Q
- June 20-27 at Whit’s
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Tanya Fullerton — Waverly HS
- Addison Bennington — Waverly HS
Display Board R
- June 20-27 at River Valley Church
- June 28-July 6 at First Baptist Church, Waverly
- Chloe Beekman — Western HS
- Zayne Satterfield — Piketon HS
Display Board S
- June 20-27 at Lloyd’s Pizzeria
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Hannah Frey — Western HS
- Alexandria Bailey — Waverly HS
Display Board T
- June 20-June 27 at First National Bank, Piketon
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Alexis Hart — Piketon HS
- Sage Rider — Piketon HS
Display Board U
- June 20-27 at ABC Wholesale
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Grace McConnell — Eastern HS
- Madison Dean — Piketon HS
Display Board V
- June 20-27 at Duke and Duchess, Piketon
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Shelby Carrico — Piketon HS
- Brynan Moore — Piketon HS
Display Board W
- June 20-27 at Remy’s Used Cars
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Aliah Crace — Piketon HS
- Madelin Day — Eastern HS
Display Board X
- June 20-27 at Pike Government Center
- June 28-July 6 at Realtec Real Estate
- Anna Young — Piketon HS
- Kinsley McDermott — Eastern HS
Display Board Y
- June 20-27 at Hair Gallery, Piketon
- June 28-July 6 at Waverly Nutrition
- Reese Nichols — Waverly HS
- Krittika Kaur — Waverly HS
Display Board Z
- June 20-27 at Treber Memorial
- June 28-July 6 at Ohio Valley Bank, Waverly
- Maggie Harris-Waverly HS
- Olivia Cisco-Waverly HS
Display Board AA
- June 20-27 at Hanners & Kelley Family Dental, Piketon
- June 28-July 6 at Treber Memorial
- Tanya Fullerton — Waverly HS
- Jean Fashbaugh — Waverly HS
Display Board BB
- June 20-27 at Realtec Real Estate, Waverly
- June 28-July 6 at Village Brew
- Isabelle Hablitzel-Piketon HS
- Mercedes Curtis-Walker — Waverly HS
Display Board CC
- June 20-27 at Brewster Real Estate
- June 28-July 6 at Tim Horton’s
- Maddox Bock — Waverly HS
- Jillian Stewart — Western HS
Display Board DD
- June 20-27 at First Baptist Church, Waverly
- June 28-July 6 at Vallery Ford, Waverly
- Jenna Lightle — Piketon HS
- Jean Fashbaugh — Waverly HS
Display Board EE
- June 20-27 at Pike Government Center
- June 28-July 6 at Great Clips, Waverly
- Maddie Ritchie — Piketon HS
- Katie Ward — Waverly HS
Display Board FF
- June 20-27 at J.P. Schmitt, Waverly
- June 28-July 6 at Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism
- Grace McConnell — Eastern HS
- Izzy Hauck — Waverly HS
Display Board GG
- June 20-27 at Pike Government Center
- June 28-July 6 at Pike Government Center
- Abigale Knisley — Western HS
- Chloe Beekman — Western HS
Clifton thanked Art 66 local business owners and several anonymous Pike county resident sponsors for their support.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
