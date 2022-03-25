LATHAM— A Friday morning accident on Buchanan Road resulted in the death of a beloved Western Middle School teacher.
According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the one-vehicle crash occurred near state Route 772 just after 1:30 a.m. on March 25.
Involved in the crash was John Darren Lightle of Waverly, whose 2000 Toyota Tacoma was negotiating a curve westbound on CR-37 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, struck a driveway pole and a tree.
Lightle, 49, was later pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner. The Pebble Township Fire Department and MedCare Emergency Medical Services also reported to the accident.
Per the Western Pike Local School District Facebook page, Lightle taught for 25 years as a junior high school history teacher and was a Western graduate.
“Please be in prayer for Darren’s kids and his family and also for our staff and students,” WLSD said in a post on Friday, who closed its doors on Friday due to the loss. “Lots and lots of students and adults impacted in a 25 year career.”
On Monday, students and staff will return to class where counseling services are being made available. Several other school districts have offered their services as well.
Lightle was a former girls basketball coach at Western, for which he earned co-coach honors of the year for the Southern Ohio Conference 1 in 2008.
He also served on the Benton Township Democratic Central Committee following his 2018 election.
Lightle is survived by four children and many other family and friends.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
