As concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to grow, Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) is asking the community to help prevent the spread of the virus through simple and familiar techniques.
“For many people, the coronavirus is unfamiliar – but the best way to protect yourself is very familiar: Cover your cough, and wash your hands regularly,” Dr. David Byers, the Senior Medical Director of Infectious Disease at SOMC, said. “We want to remind the public that, as of now, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in our community. We ask those who are concerned not to panic, but rather to take simple steps to make sure they are avoiding unnecessary exposure to germs.”
“SOMC has prepared for the possibility of receiving patients with COVID-19. Our first priority is, and always will be, the wellbeing of our patients, staff and community,” SOMC President and CEO Ben Gill said. “Anytime there is the potential that the health of our community could be impacted, SOMC and the local health departments monitor it closely. Our entire team has been stepping up and preparing for weeks, and we are ready to do whatever is necessary to help guide our community through this situation.”
The novel coronavirus is characterized by respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms have ranged from mild to severe. There is currently no vaccine or treatment, so the CDC has recommended patients be isolated either in a hospital – if they need a higher level of care – or at home until they recover and no longer pose a risk of infecting others.
For those who are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 and believe they need medical attention, it is recommended that they call their primary care provider to make arrangements before coming in to seek treatment.
“It’s important that the public not overreact, but just to keep in mind that they need to be following standard techniques to help prevent the spread of illness,” Dr. Byers said.
For the latest information about the COVID-19, regularly visit cdc.gov . For additional resources, visit somc.org/COVID-19 .
(Editor's Note: Among the steps for staying healthy and/or stopping the spread of COVID-19 are the following Steps to Prevent Illness from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC]):
TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF
- Clean your hands often
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick. Go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/high-risk-complications.html for more information on people at risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT OTHERS
- Stay home if you’re sick
• Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn about what to do if you are sick at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/steps-when-sick.html
- Cover coughs and sneezes
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
• Throw used tissues in the trash.
• Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Wear a facemask if you are sick
• If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room. Learn about what to do if you are sick at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/steps-when-sick.html
• If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
- Clean and disinfect
• Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces (go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/cleaning-disinfection.html for more information on environmental cleaning and disinfection recommendations) daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
• If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
To disinfect:
Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work, according to CDC. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface.
Options include:
• Diluting your household bleach.
To make a bleach solution, mix:
5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water
OR
4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water
Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
• Alcohol solutions.
Ensure solution has at least 70% alcohol.
• Other common EPA-registered household disinfectants.
Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens (list available at https://www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2020-03/documents/sars-cov-2-list_03-03-2020.pdf) claims are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products (e.g., concentration, application method and contact time, etc.).
Go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/cleaning-disinfection.html for more complete disinfection guidance from CDC.
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19 and for more tips on staying healthy and slowing the spread of coronavirus, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
