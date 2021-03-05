COLUMBUS, Ohio – With spring temperatures just around the corner, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is reminding Ohioans that warmer weather does not mean warmer water. Water temperatures in lakes and streams are still very cold, and even the best swimmers could experience complete exhaustion and symptoms of hypothermia in just minutes.
Nearly 90% of boating fatalities are due to drowning and nearly half of those are attributed to the effects of immersion in cold water. Water cooler than the normal body temperature of 98.6 degrees causes heat loss. Cold water will cool a body 25 times faster than cold air of the same temperature.
“It’s important to remember that outside temperatures rise much quicker than water temperatures,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Wearing a life jacket adds a layer of safety any time you’re on the water, but especially when the cold can add another level of danger.”
Wearing a life jacket while boating is as important as wearing a seat belt while driving. A properly fitted life jacket will keep a person’s airway out of the water, avoiding the large possibility of triggering an uncontrollable gasping reflex. Heart rate and blood pressure will surge dramatically, increasing the risk for cardiac arrest. The victim may hyperventilate and find it difficult to get air into the lungs.
ODNR also warns Ohioans about the possibility of high water. Rain typical in the spring months will create high and swift moving currents in lakes, rivers, and streams. Higher water can create and conceal hazards like downed trees, eroded banks, and other underwater obstacles.
“The first step toward staying safe in high water situations is scouting a river or stream before launching any watercraft,” said Glen Cobb, chief of the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft. “Boaters should also make sure someone knows where they plan to go by sharing a float plan with a responsible friend or family member.”
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.