PIKETON- The Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting the “Reindeer Games” event on Wednesday, Dec. 15th from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds’ Multipurpose Building at 311 Mill St. in Piketon.
This is a no-cost event for the community to attend and enjoy Christmas fun with holiday-themed games, snacks for children, and visit with Santa Claus and live reindeer provided by Sell Enterprises of Collins, Ohio. In addition to the holiday attractions, valuable information about the resources and programs available to residents will be provided by CAC and supporting partners.
“The Holiday Season has always been that time of year when people are filled with happiness and nostalgia,” stated Keith Pitts, Executive Director of the Community Action Committee of Pike County. “And what better way to celebrate that than to bring Santa and his reindeer to our community as a symbol of joy and the holiday spirit.”
In addition to the Agency Programs, the partnering organizations of CAC will be participating in this event to showcase their supportive services as well. Local agencies and businesses interested in participating in the event are welcome to contact Erica Jones at OhioMeansJobs Pike County at (740) 289 – 2371 or ejones@pikecac.org.
This event is open to the public and requires no cost to attend. The event begins at 5 p.m. For more information, please contact the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740) 289 - 2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org. Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information. Face coverings and social distancing is highly encouraged during this event.
