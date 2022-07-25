The 113th Pike County Fair will kickoff Friady night with harness racing at the grandstand, starting at 5 p.m. Rides will open Monday, Aug 1 at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday night Juia Nevlle will open for Craig Morgan starting at 7 p.m. at the granstand.
2. Women’s cancer screenings in Pike County
In collaboration with Adena Health Systems, OU’s Women’s Health Clinic will offer same-day mammography at Adena Health Center 12340 State Route 104, Waverly on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment to determine eligibility. Services offered include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, and navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is available provided by Adena onsite. The Breast and Cervical Cancer Project (BCCP) will be available for no-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic testing to qualified women who meet eligibility criteria.
3. July 27 in History
In 1909, Orville Wright sets a world record for staying aloft in an airplane for one hour, 12 minutes and 40 seconds. It was the world’s first militay airplane and Wright piloted the deomsration flight with Lt, Frabk Purdy Lahm on board.
