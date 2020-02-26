PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
December 23, 2019
Virgil Wireman - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Blake A. Hill - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Leslie A. Beatty - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Donald D. Sandlin - Felonious assault and menacing. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Jon Erick C. Burgraff - Weapon under disability and murder. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. Defendant has been indicted. No cost to defendant.
Steven K. Hartley - Trafficking drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, receiving stolen property and weapons under disability. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Dec. 27, 2019
James M. Large - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Dec. 30, 2019
Michah A. Neufarth - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Isaac E. Leeth - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Isaac E. Leeth - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Samantha Leeth. $100 in court costs.
Jacob E. Fields - Interfere with custody. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Resolved in domestic relations court. No cost to defendant.
Kimberly L. McGucken - Interfere with custody. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Resolved in domestic relations court. No cost to defendant.
Adrianne R. Smith - Complicity to assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Amber Cornwell and shall stay away from the premises located at Walnut Street Park, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant shall undergo anger management counseling. $100 in court costs.
Dontai S. Umphries - Domestic violence (2X). Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Christy L. Cooper - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
David P. Herrmann - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Chrystal G. Morgan - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found not guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Edward Williams and Jessica Williams. $100 in court costs.
Chrystal G. Morgan - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joseph D. Copas - Possession of marijuana. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Colton A. Grooms - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. One year standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Community control to terminate upon completion of D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) and payment of fines and costs. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Colton A. Grooms - OVI/Breath (low). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.