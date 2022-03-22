PIKETON— Tuesday marked National Agriculture Day, but, for one Ohio State University Pike County Extension educator, agriculture is a 365 days per year focus.
Now with almost a full month in his new position, Dirk Dempsey now serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources educator at the OSU Extension Office in Piketon.
The position is one the Jackson native said in a recent interview he feels well-prepared to fulfill.
"I'm an eighth generational farmer," he said, his particular interest being in cow/calf side of livestock.
Dempsey is a 2016 OSU graduate with a degree in agriculture. Just prior his graduation, he worked in Pike County with then educator Jeff Fisher.
"I fell in love with the people," he said. "The community support is just unreal compared to other counties. I always knew I wanted to come back if there ever was an opportunity."
Already in his tenure, the educator met with local farmers for a training class. The class was only eight days into his time with the Extension Office, but he wanted to take the opportunity to reintroduce himself to the community.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture 2017 census, there are 511 total farms in Pike County. Dempsey will be their source to ensure their fertilizer and pesticide licenses are up-to-date and help out with soil testing.
"I hope to make this position more visible and make sure farmers know that there is someone in this office that can help them with questions they may have," he said.
Later this month, Dempsey will be helping out with the Extension Office's Pastures for Profit virtual course.
The webinar will start on March 31 at 7 p.m. with topics ranging from soil fertility, weed control, and plant growth. Subsequent meetings are scheduled for April 7 and April 14, both starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m.
The course costs $50, but members of the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council are eligible for a $15 discount on registration.
Those interested can register at https://go.osu.edu/pasturesforprofit2022
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
