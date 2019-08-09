Sunday, August 11: Sunday school Reunion at 2 p.m.; Special singing and local talent

Monday, August 12: 7 p.m. Rev Tim Burch and the Burch family

Tuesday, August 13: 7 p.m. Rev Rick Hartley and Mt Tabor Singers

Wednesday, August 15: 7 p.m. Rev Dale Reed and Paul and Carma Dutcher

Business sessions on Thursday, August 13 at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 17 starting at 9 a.m., and Saturday, August 18 starting at 9 a.m.

Everyone welcome!

Located on Murphy Remy Road off State Route 683 in Vinton County, about five miles from Hamden. 

For more info call: 1-740-663-7054, 1-740-226-2125, 1-740-416-5089

Rev Robert Anderson, President

