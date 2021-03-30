Pike Christian Academy, like many other local schools, has found a way to thrive over the past year despite the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administration and staff at PCA are striving to continue the progress they’ve made this year in the upcoming school year as well.
PCA Principal/ Administrator Keith Smith attributes much of the school’s ability to adapt to life during COVID-19 to the unique class format the school maintains, “Like most schools we were able to continue the education of our students through the use of online, distance learning. We utilized Google Classroom and other effective media strategies to ensure that our students continued to receive a quality education. Due to the size of our classroom and the benefit of our teacher/student ratio, we were able to implement a full-time schooling schedule on a consistent basis, while still maintaining social distance protocols to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
The students and staff at PCA have had a successful year according to the principal, as their test numbers have not taken the hit that may have been expected under the circumstances of a pandemic, “Our students, even in this difficult and challenging year, have managed to make very impressive strides in their academic achievement. Test scores remain high and the quality of the teaching staff continues to be highly effective as we strive for excellence in all academic areas.”
As for what may be on the horizon for PCA in the coming year, Smith says that the Academy will look to build on the solid foundation they have created, “The upcoming school year will see a focus on a Comprehensive Literacy Program to advance literacy skills, including pre-literacy skills, reading, and writing, for children from preschool through grade 12. The school board and administration at PCA are committed to hiring highly-effective and well educated and trained teaching professionals who believe that every child can learn. A solid foundation of literacy (the ability to read, write, and speak) is the foundation of all our content classes as well. We believe that every teacher (regardless of the content they teach) is a reading teacher!”
Looking ahead to the future, Smith is excited about PCA’s educator/parent camaraderie, which he feels will help propel the school to success, “The relationship that we have between the school and parents is unlike anything I have ever seen in my years in education. We are excited about the growth and impact that we at PCA will have on the future generation of Pike County students.”
While the nature of the classroom in 2021 may look a little different for PCA, the mission remains the same moving into 2021-2022. Smith shared some of the important core values the school takes pride in, “Our mission is to provide Christ-Centered effective and quality education for students from preschool-grade 12. Each of our teachers, staff, and administrators feels a strong calling and passion to make a real difference in the lives of this generation of young people, for the glory of God. We look forward to continuing to provide a safe, bully-free, Christian, environment for all children. And we continue to be encouraged by the quality of educators who make up our teaching staff who represent a wide range of backgrounds, specialties, and skills. They all have one thing in common; a strong commitment to providing the best education and care for each of our students.”
