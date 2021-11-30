December is sentimental to many. The holiday season is filled with love and family traditions and it’s this time of year that we really feel the loss of our loved ones. It is a time when we look back at our year and recall the life events that have occurred, for better or worse.
We wanted our families to know that we are thinking of them and remembering their loved ones during the holidays. Each of you has touched our lives in your own special way and we hope you know how much it meant to us that you entrusted your loved one to our care during this past year.
To honor those who have passed in 2021, we have placed a special ornament on our first annual Tree of Remembrance with your loved one’s name. If we have cared for your loved one in previous years and would like an ornament, please contact the funeral home at (740) 947-2161.
Family members are welcome to stop by and take home their loved one’s ornament after Jan. 1, 2022.
Our family at Boyer Funeral Home wish you and your family comfort, peace and love.
