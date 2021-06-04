The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the county on Wednesday, June 2.

The Health District recently reported that there was one new case in the county as of Wednesday and there had been four new recoveries, and two additional COVID patients had been released from the hospital.

As of Wednesday there were nine active cases in the county and two COVID patients being hospitalized. As for an update on the vaccination effort, the Health District reports that there have been 13,320 vaccines administered throughout the county to this point.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,480 cases reported in the county and the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Pike County remains at 34.

