Southeastern Ohioans will soon see and hear ads encouraging them to respond to the U.S. Census, the result of an unprecedented partnership in the region to boost historically low response rates to the Census across 22 southeastern Ohio counties.
Ohio University’s Center for Campus Community Engagement, the Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) and the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, with support from Ohio University’s George Voinovich School for Leadership and Public Affairs, are joining forces this summer to encourage residents of Southeast Ohio to fill out the U.S. Census.
The Census is a constitutionally mandated count of every U.S. resident, and the data collected is used to determine federal funding for schools, hospitals and infrastructure. Elected officials also use census data to draw boundaries for congressional, state legislative, and school districts.
This partnership, dubbed the ‘Appalachian Ohio Counts’ effort, is the first of its kind for Appalachian Ohio, and between the three organizations, $44,000 has been allocated to advertise the U.S. Census across 22 counties. The region’s leaders said the COVID-19 crisis has made this investment even more urgent, as planned in-person events across the region aimed at boosting Census participation have been canceled because of the pandemic.
“Southeastern Ohio has long been an undercounted region, and an emphasis on online responses to the census, paired with the COVID-19 crisis, is making it even more difficult to count our population,” explains Gary Goosman, president of the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress.
A shortage of broadband access across much of the region, when compounded with schools, libraries and businesses being closed due to the pandemic, means that fewer people have access to the internet on a regular basis. To counter that, these partners hired Sunday Creek Horizons, a business development, communications and advocacy firm based in southeast Ohio, to create Appalachia-friendly ads with targeted online placement to reach southeast Ohioans in the way they most likely access the internet: via a smartphone. Messaging will also be distributed across 22 counties via radio advertising and on-air interviews with local leaders.
Regional leaders are deeply concerned about the implications of an undercount. “The disparity between Southeast Ohio and the rest of the state is on clear display,” says Luke Sulfridge, of the Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council. “Many of the villages that we serve have record low response rates, which means far fewer dollars flowing into our communities. We are going to get less representation in Congress and even less funding for our roads and infrastructure unless response rates go way up.”
Mary Nally is the director of Ohio University’s Office for Campus and Community Engagement. It is with Ms. Nally that this coalition originated out of a commitment to ensure a complete count of Ohio University’s regional campus communities in Muskingum, Belmont, Fairfield, Ross and Lawrence counties. “I want every Southeast Ohioan to complete the census this year because each person matters and deserves to be counted,” Ms. Nally emphasized. “A severe undercount of Appalachian Ohio would be a slow-motion crisis that will devastate our villages and cities over the next 10 years, yet it is preventable. Ohio University campuses only thrive if our communities are also thriving, and as an anchor institution we must do our part to ensure a complete Census count that supports community, infrastructure, and economic development.”
Outreach from the coalition will focus on paid advertising through social media, and will rely on the support of respected bipartisan current and former elected officials, who will be lending their voices to the effort. “Every single resident of Appalachian Ohio matters, and should be counted,” says former U.S. Congressman Zack Space, now president of Sunday Creek Horizons. “As a region, we must stand up, be counted, and speak in one voice for change.”
"As I represent our region in Columbus, I rely on data from partners like the Voinovich School to make my case for more resources to flow to southeast Ohio," said Rep. Jay Edwards, who represents Athens, Meigs, Washington and Vinton counties in Columbus, and serves on Speaker Householder's leadership team. "Census data plays an important part in my advocating for our region, and I applaud Ohio University, the Mayors' Partnership and SOPEC stepping up during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure we count folks in southeast Ohio."
A 2018 Study by Georgetown University estimates that Ohio sacrificed, on average, $1,200 per person per year for every individual missed in the 2010 census. Those numbers justified this investment, both to support a regional response to the Census and to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If one family of four chooses to complete the census because of this advertising, our investment is fully paid off,” said Steve Patterson, mayor of Athens and vice president of the Mayors’ Partnership for Progress.
Counties targeted by the ‘Appalachian Ohio Counts’ effort:
● Muskingum (home to Ohio University-Zanesville);
● Guernsey;
● Harrison;
● Tuscarawas;
● Belmont (home to Ohio University-Eastern);
● Perry;
● Athens;
● Morgan;
● Noble;
● Monroe;
● Fairfield (home to Ohio University-Lancaster);
● Hocking;
● Washington;
● Ross; (home to Ohio University-Chillicothe);
● Vinton;
● Meigs;
● Pike;
● Jackson;
● Gallia;
● Highland;
● Scioto; and
● Lawrence (home to Ohio University-Southern).
The Mayors’ Partnership for Progress brings together mayors and city managers from cities and villages throughout Appalachian Ohio to share information and resources and tackle common issues faced by municipalities throughout the region.
The Center for Campus and Community Engagement connects students, faculty, staff, and communities (from local to global) to create and maintain mutually beneficial academic, research, and service partnerships that foster resilient communities and life-long engaged citizens.
The Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) is a Regional Council of Governments (COG) that provides public energy services to the Southeast Ohio region. The mission of SOPEC is to provide simple, valuable, and reliable public energy programs that help our communities achieve their local energy goals.
Sunday Creek Horizons is a strategic communications, issue advocacy and business development consulting firm operating in Southeast Ohio. Our partners are dedicated to elevating the voice of Appalachian Ohio through partnerships, alliances and coalition building across our state.
