PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Sept. 11, 2019
Steven R. Slone - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. $100 in court costs.
Ashleigh Tiarra N. Wilbur - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request of victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Letter showing victim's advocate has spoken with victim. No cost to defendant.
Matthew A. Combs - Financial Responsibility Act suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Christopher L. May - License forfeit. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Kristina A. Wagner - Left of center. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Kristina A. Wagner - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Sept. 16, 2019
James R. Spillman - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Terry Sines - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at Wal-Mart, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
Terry Sines - Petty theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Teresa L. Gee - Child endangerment. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall submit to drug test upon reporting to jail. If defendant tests positive, defendant shall serve 60 days in jail. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, she shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. Defendant must comply with any case plan or safety plan of the Pike County Children's Services Board.
Teresa L. Gee - Possession of drugs, possession of drug instruments, drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher L. McJunkin - D.U.I. Pled no contest. Reduced. Throughout defendant's probation supervision, he shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $525 fine. $100 in court costs.
Christopher L. McJunkin - No operator's license and distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Daniel L. Butcher - Receiving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall submit to drug test upon reporting to jail. If defendant tests positive, defendant shall serve 60 days in jail. Throughout the period of defendant's probation supervision, she shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Daniel L. Butcher - Child endangerment, possession of drug instruments, drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jacob A. Friend - Felonious assault, flee/elude, resisting arrest, possession of drugs. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing. No contact with Chief Mike Blair.
Rusty S. Mongold III - Receiving stolen property and weapons under disability. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing.
Devon H. Brigner - Weapons under disability and contributing to unruliness. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing. No contact with juvenile victim.
Clarence C. Gillenwater Jr. - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Clarence C. Gillenwater Jr. - OVI/Refusal, Financial Responsibility Act suspension and fictitious registration. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Michael L. Perkins - Distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant completed distracted driving course. No cost to defendant.
Scott F. Garrison - License suspended and no operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $125 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Sept. 18, 2019
Samuel J. Cronin - Non. compliance license suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Michael Young - Receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Ronald L. Howard Jr. - Possession of drug instruments (2X), resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Ronald L. Howard Jr. - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Anthony B. Tully - Receiving stolen property. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Erica Spradlin in the amount of $310.00. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall remain and complete substance abuse counseling and provide proof to department.
Anthony B. Tully - Criminal trespass and receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Tyler W. Jayjohn - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Tyler W. Jayjohn - Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Daniel P. Hapner - Domestic violence. Pled not guilty. Found not guilty. After presentation of evidence and testimony, state has not proved it's burden of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefor, defendant is acquitted of the charge of domestic violence.
Jason R. Koch - Inducing panic and domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Blake Fitch - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Jasmine Taylor. Defendant shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Michelle L. Schmidt - Felonious assault, domestic violence. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Shawn D. Walls - License forfeit. Pled guilty. Found guilt. One year standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer.
Betty A. Collett - Non. compliance license suspension, fictitious registration and marked lanes. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $150 in fines. $100 in court costs.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
Sept. 16, 2019
Michael McKay - Financial Responsibility Act - driving under suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Keith D. Mick - No operator's license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Noncompliance. Dismiss in court.
Eric Scurlock - Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court.
Forrest Bellomy - Keep weeds down, habitat unsanitary, remove litter. Continued for three weeks.
Opal Hammond - Disorderly conduct. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Chelsea Fairchild - Disorderly conduct. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Ethan Cutlip - Reckless operation on highway - complete four hours of remedial driving course.
Heather Penwell - Drug abuse instruments. Continued for eight weeks.
Oct. 8, 2019
Joshua R. Goode - No operator's license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Driving under suspension. Dismiss in court.
Forrest Bellomy - Keep weeds down, habitat unsanitary, remove litter. Continued for two weeks.
Opal Hammond - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Chelsea Fairchild - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Oct. 21, 2019
Billie J. Osborne - Controlled substance. Continued for six weeks to obtain counseling.
Shawn Swords - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs plus restitution to Piketon's 1st Stop.
Felicia Rickett - Possession of drug paraphernalia (3X). Pled no contest. Found guilty. Fine suspended for two charges. Ordered to pay fine and court costs for one.
Kyle Webb - Disorderly conduct. Dismiss in court. Assault (3X) and resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Fine suspended for three charges. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
Sept. 17, 2019
Dejuana M. Bass of Columbus - Possession of controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 24, 2019.
Joshua E. Dresbach of Chillicothe - Failure to appear. Continued to Oct. 1, 2019.
Sept. 24, 2019
Brittany Dummitt of Minford - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted.
Errik S. Dummitt of Minford - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 fine. $95 in court costs.
Oct. 1, 2019
Sunshine R. Lewis of Beaver - OVI. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. 3 jail days required. $450 fine. $95 in court costs. $64.64 in other fees.
Jason L. Shoemaker of Waverly - Reckless operation willful and OVI. Pled guilty. Convicted. $350 fine. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.
Madisen L. Southworth Diaz of Portsmouth - Possession of controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 15, 2019.
