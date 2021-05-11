Kingston- The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a crash from April 2021, which originally was an injury crash, on State Route 180, near milepost 3, in Ross County.
At approximately 7:20 AM on April 27, 2021, a 2009 Jeep Patriot, driven by a juvenile, was traveling westbound on State Route 180 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. Two other juveniles were also in the vehicle. All occupants suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
Green Township EMS, Green Township Fire Department, and Colerain Township EMS assisted at the scene.
On May 7, 2021, the Chillicothe Post was notified that one of the passengers succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.