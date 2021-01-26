United Way of Ross County

Ross County, Ohio — American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation has selected the United Way of Ross County to award $10,000 to support the United Way 2-1-1 service.

The AEP Foundation provides grants to nonprofits in 11 states that focus on improving lives in hunger, emergency shelter, housing, STEM, early childhood education, and meeting individuals’ basic needs.

The United Way of Ross County was awarded $10,000 for the management of its 2-1-1 service. 2-1-1 is a vital resource line connecting residents of Ross County to a resource manager 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This service helps Ross County residents find the local resources they are seeking in the areas of food, shelter, health, education, and much more.

“We relaunched our 2-1-1 service here in Ross County almost a year ago. The relaunched service does an outstanding job of connecting our residents to the services they need,” says Kasha Henning, community impact manager, United Way of Ross County. Henning adds, “Last year alone, our 2-1-1 service managed more than 2,000 calls. We see the service making a difference every day.”

If you would like to donate to support the Ross County 2-1-1 service or to any of the many services supported by the United Way of Ross County, visit the website at www.unitedwayross.org.

