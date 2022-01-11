YMCA hosting adult co-ed volleyball league
The Pike County YMCA is offering a competitive and fun opportunity for men and women ages 16 and over to play in its co-ed volleyball league this winter. Games will be played between Feb. 8 and March 22 on Tuesdays starting at 6 p.m.
Registration, which can be done online at www.pikecountyymca.org/sports or at their 400 Pride Dr. Waverly location is ongoing and will close on Friday, Feb. 4. Fees to register are $30 for YMCA members and $40 for non-members.
2. AAA: Gas prices soar in southern Ohio; crude oil prices climbing again
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is eight cents higher this week at $3.162 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.162
Average price during the week of Jan. 4, 2022 $3.087
Average price during the week of Jan. 11, 2021 $2.276
3. Jan. 12 in History
On Jan. 12, 1737, John Hancock, the first signer of the Declaration of Independence, was born. On Jan. 12, 1908, A wireless message was sent long-distance for the first time from the Eiffel Tower in Paris. On Jan. 12, 1915, The U.S. Congress established Rocky Mountain National Park. On Jan. 12, 1991, The U.S. Congress gave the green light to military action against Iraq in the Persian Gulf Crisis. On Jan. 12, 2010, An earthquake in Haiti killed an estimated 316,000 people.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
