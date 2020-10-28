James and Judy Crabtree

James and Judy (Sword) Crabtree of Jackson will be celebrating 60 years of marriage on Nov. 5, 2020. James retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years as a SFC, then worked at the A-Plant in Piketon for 16 years. Judy has been by his side the whole time being a homemaker and raising four children.

They were wed in a double wedding with James' Army buddy/best friend Wesley Myhand and Judy's younger sister, Linda (Sword) Myhand. They were married at Judy and Linda's parents' (Otha and Betty [Stulley] Sword) home on Nov. 5, 1960. Rev. Stewart Richmond performed the double ceremony. 

James and Judy raised four children: Two daughters, Debra (Jerry) Conley, Teresa (Tyler-deceased) Johnson; Two sons, James (Mary) Crabtree and Tony Crabtree (deceased). Daughter-in-law, Debbie (Tuck) Richards. They have five grandchildren: Carrie (David) Kisor II, Kayla (Chad) Vanden Hull, Mathew (Natascha) Crabtree, Brittany (Daniel) Wheeler, and Ariana (Daniel) Hart. James and Judy also have eight great grand children. They will be celebrating their joyous occasion surrounded by their close loved ones. 

