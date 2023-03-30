trail

Riders horseback explore one of Ohio's many trails. According to ODNR, bridle trails on Ohio’s state forests will reopen in April.

 Photo submitted by Ohio Department of Natural Resources

 COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bridle trails on Ohio’s state forests and all-purpose vehicle (APV) areas at Pike, Richland Furnace, and Perry state forests that were closed for the winter season, will reopen in April, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry. Bridle trails will reopen for riding on April 1, 2023, and state forest APV areas will reopen on April 7, 2023.

“We appreciate the public’s patience with the seasonal closures,” Assistant Chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry Dave Lane said. “We are looking forward to the upcoming three seasons of great trail activity!”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments