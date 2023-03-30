COLUMBUS, Ohio – Bridle trails on Ohio’s state forests and all-purpose vehicle (APV) areas at Pike, Richland Furnace, and Perry state forests that were closed for the winter season, will reopen in April, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry. Bridle trails will reopen for riding on April 1, 2023, and state forest APV areas will reopen on April 7, 2023.
“We appreciate the public’s patience with the seasonal closures,” Assistant Chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry Dave Lane said. “We are looking forward to the upcoming three seasons of great trail activity!”
The seasonal closure helps protect the trails during a time of year in which they can be consistently wet and muddy. A small amount of use can result in a very large negative impact to the trail condition. The closure also allows forestry staff and organizations with approved volunteer agreements to conduct maintenance and improvement projects. This results in beautiful trails for visitors to enjoy for years to come.
Maumee State Forest’s bridle trails and APV areas are not affected by seasonal closures and remain open year-round.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
