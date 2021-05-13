Community Health Fair

The Piketon Nursing Center is partnering with the Pike County YMCA to bring a mini health fair to Piketon on Wednesday, May 19th.

The Health Fair will be located at the Piketon Nursing Center at 300 Overlook Drive in Piketon, Ohio. Vendors that will be present at the event include, The Pike Co. Health Department, Rehab Medical, Heritage Homecare, Pike Co. Suicide Coalition, and the Pike Co. YMCA.

The event is set to begin at 12:00 pm and will last until 4:00 pm. Lunch for the event will be provided by the Piketon Nursing Center in collaboration with Adena-Pike Medical Center.

Those who attend the event will have a chance to win four Kings Island Tickets. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to receive free COVID-19 Vaccines and Testing.

