PIKETON MAYOR’S COURT
Sept. 19, 2022
Madison Taylor - Failure to control motor vehicle. Continued for three months.
Douglas E. Adams - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Speed. Dismissed.
Cathy J. Scott - Use of turn signals. Continued for two weeks.
Garrett Selfinger - Drive without taillights. Pled not guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Brittany J. Byrd - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Linda Chapman - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Expired registration and improper tags. Dismissed.
Autumn Satterfield - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Improper tags. Dismissed.
Timber R. Riley - Disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Victor V. Chaney III - No operators license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags. Dismissed.
Randall D. Hay - Obey traffic device. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Oct. 4, 2022
Tiffany Byrd - No operator’s license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Failure to display tags. Dismissed.
Sydney L. Danner - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Driving under suspension. Dismissed in court.
William C. Harman Jr. - No operator’s license and speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Gage Smith - Driving under suspension and fictitious tags. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Courtney Copas - Permit unlicensed driver and failure to display tags. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
Jordan L. Madden - Speed. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Tabitha L. Thoroughman - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags and expired registration. Dismissed in court.
Autumn L. Sherritt - Obey traffic device. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Paid in court.
Katelyn S. Tomeson - Use of turn signal. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Joshua L. McCallister - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Fictitious tags. Dismissed.
Sara Trent - Drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Josh McNeilan - Driving under suspension and no operator’s license. Pled not guilty. Trial to be scheduled.
