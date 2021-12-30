WAVERLY— Earlier in December, the Waverly City School District awarded several local businesses and organizations for the support of their Community Outreach and Parent Engagement program.
WCSD Superintendent Ed Dickens, along with the COPE staff members Terri Dunham, Jeremy Peters, and Brack Montgomery, presented the awards just before the schools went on winter break.
The contributing groups were represented by the following individuals:
- First Baptist Church, Josh Remy
- Adena, Dave Zanni, Tory Walker, Andrew Bauer
- Waverly Quik Lube, Matt Reed
- State Farm Insurance, J.P. Schmitt
- Methodist Church, Dan Evory, Rita Auton, Brenda Wallace
- Sport-N-Shoes, Pam Vulgamore
- Walmart, Nicole Meddock
- Beast and Bottle, Amanda Elliott
- Atomic Employees Credit Union, Geoff Grimes
- First National Bank, Lindsay Foster Schrader
According to program coordinator Brack Montgomery, approximately 300 students from kindergarten to high school interact with the COPE program on some level. Even with the absence of students during the COVID-19 pandemic, COPE representatives kept the program moving forward.
“The program has morphed into covering what is beyond the normal parameters,” Montgomery said in a June 2021 News Watchman article. “We don’t deal exclusively with at-risk kids; anyone with a special situation often falls to us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.