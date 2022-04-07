WAVERLY — An event not seen in Waverly since the days before COVID-19 will make its return now just less than two months away.
Scott Dailey visited Waverly Village Council earlier this week to share his vision for that event- the Waverly Street Fest - set for Friday, June 3.
Starting in 2006, the festival has been held at varying spots throughout town such as the lot of the former county jail and the lot of the former Stiffler building.
This year however, Dailey wants the event to be held a simpler location.
"What we propose to do is to close Second Street, just past the alleys where the post office is, and then close it at Market Street," he said during the Tuesday meeting.
Holding the event at this location will allow drivers to either get around the barricades using the alleys or turn elsewhere on Second Street, Dailey said. Roads would be closed around 1 p.m. that day for the event which is expected to go from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The festival is still making plans as to who will be featured at their one-day event, but Dailey said guests can expect a good time.
"We're going to have live music," he said. "We're also hoping to put together the Old Jailhouse Grand Taste, where we'll get three or four local restaurants to put together some small plate stuff for us."
As Dailey described, the Grand Taste gets local restaurants to provide food for free and the festival in-turn asks for donations. Nearby restaurants and those throughout southern Ohio have come to Waverly in prior years such as Lloyd's Pizza and Portsmouth-based Patties and Pints.
"Anyone that shows up can eat," he said. "We ask for $10 donations and what that allows you to do is sample many restaurants."
Cheryl's House of Hope, a women's transitional rehabilitation and housing program based in Chillicothe, received 100% of those donations when the event was last held in 2019 and will be the beneficiary again this year.
While the program is based in Ross County, Dailey said the house also helps those in Pike County.
"We felt that we need to help her out again," he said.
In years past, that number of local restaurants ran as high as eight. The samplers would then take a vote for the best food.
These restaurants have a chance at two awards, one being a people's choice award and the other a judge's choice award. The reason for having those two awards, Dailey said, is to "eliminate any possibility of favoritism."
"We've never had anyone win both, by the way," he added.
Following the discussion, council voted on two motions regarding the fest to close the needed roads and to have the Waverly Street Department provide barriers. Both measures passed with unanimous support.
