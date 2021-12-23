1. Cave Lake Center receives funding for facility improvements
Earlier this week, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has awarded a $250,000 grant to the Ohio — West Virginia Youth Leadership Association (YLA) for improvements to Cave Lake Center in Latham.
2. Office hours over the holidays
The Pike County News Watchman will be closing its doors next Friday for New Year’s Eve. Since we will not be in the office that day, please also note that our news, sports, and obituaries deadline will be moved to Thursday for our Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 edition.
Staff can still be contacted at their emails or voicemails can be left at our 740-947-2149 number.
3. Dec. 26 in History
On Dec. 26, 1776, After crossing the Delaware River into New Jersey, George Washington led an attack on Hessian mercenaries at Trenton, and took 900 men prisoner. On Dec. 26, 1862, 38 Santee Sioux were hanged in Mankato, Minnesota for their part in the Sioux Uprising in Minnesota. Little Crow has fled the state. On Dec. 26, 1982, Time magazine chose a personal computer as its “Man of the Year,” the first non-human ever to receive the honor. On Dec. 26, 1991, The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union formally dissolved the Soviet Union.
