By The Numbers Dec 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 42The number 42 is the only number retired by every Major League Baseball team. This is out of respect for the great Jackie Robinson, the first black player in the history of Major League Baseball.No. 117This is number of PGA Tour events Jack Nicklaus won in his career. He holds the record for most major championship victories with 18.No. 347This is the record for the number of wins as an NFL head coach. Don Shula, longtime coach of the Miami Dolphins, hold the record.No. 2,632This is the record for the most consecutively played Major League baseball games. The record is held by Cal Ripken Jr. who played 21 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Major League Number Record Sport Baseball American Football Cal Ripken Jr. Don Shula Baseball Team Jack Nicklaus Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Special Sections 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Nov 17, 2022 0 Trending Now Commissioners talk funding sources, meet with EMS company Governor DeWine announces demolition plans for nine sites in Pike County Tigers fall on the road at Northwest Unexpected Christmas blessings come from the 'Orphan Train' Ohio added to the list of states to benefit from the Bob Ross Happy Little 5k! Trending Recipes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.