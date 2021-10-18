Cline

Cline is a senior dog who needs a retirement home. He is very people friendly and loves attention. He is vaccinated, treated for parasites and will be neutered when adopted.

For more information on Cline and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

