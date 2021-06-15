Columbus, Ohio, June 15, 2021 – ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is an always-fatal disease with few treatments and no cure. Tuesday, ALS advocates in Ohio talked with their legislators on Capitol Hill to demand more action.
“It’s only a rare disease because we are dying,” said Patty Manhardt of Mason, who has ALS. Her plea is felt by all who share her diagnosis. That’s why The ALS Association is sounding the alarm with its public policy priorities, chief among them to bring new treatments to patients faster.
Two proposed bills are gaining support from legislators:
• The Promising Pathway Act (S. 1644) will create a provisional approval path for drugs and biological interventions that meet unmet needs of rare diseases like ALS.
• The Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies (ACT) for ALS Act (H.R. 3537/ S. 1813) will invest in research and experimental treatments, and establish the first federal entity explicitly charged with accelerating development, approval and access to effective new neurodegenerative treatments.
Held from June 8 through June 17, The ALS Association’s National Advocacy Day and Public Policy Conference brings together people from across the country in the nation’s largest gathering of ALS advocates. Today, The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter will lead advocates in a full day of video meetings with members of Congress and their staffs.
These meetings are a crucial step toward the Association’s goal to make ALS a livable disease by 2030.
“A critical part of making ALS livable means finding new treatments and cures, and we need to speed and scale up the ALS research process so they are developed soon enough to help people living with ALS now,” said Calaneet Balas, President and CEO of The ALS Association.
The ALS Association has already hosted a virtual meeting with representatives from the Food and Drug Administration for the agency to hear from people living with ALS about their urgent need for new treatments that provide even incremental benefits in how people feel, function and live. The Association has also asked that AMX0035, a treatment that showed promise and safety in phase 2 trials, be fast-tracked by the FDA so it can be made available to people with ALS as soon as possible.
Additional public policy priorities for the Association include:
• Increasing federal funding for ALS research.
• Permanently extending access to telehealth for people living with ALS.
• Providing high-quality, affordable and accessible health care.
• Increasing veterans’ benefits for people with ALS and their families.
For more about the Association’s public policy priorities or for local ALS services, visit ALSohio.org.
About The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter:
The Central & Southern Ohio Chapter of The ALS Association, headquartered in Columbus, assists nearly 500 people with ALS and their families in 55 Ohio counties. The Chapter coordinates multidisciplinary care, loans durable medical equipment, provides quality of life grants, facilitates support and educational groups, and promotes ALS research. Together with the national organization, the chapter fosters hope and enhances quality of life through compassionate care and services for ALS patients. More information about The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter is available at ALSohio.org.
