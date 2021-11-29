WAVERLY— The offensive lines of the Waverly Tigers and Piketon Redstreaks pride themselves by pancaking oncoming defensive players.
On Sunday, they were committed to a different form of pancake.
As if enough turkey had not been consumed just two days prior, the teams gathered at the Waverly McDonald’s to engage in a pancake-eating contest with donations to their respective schools on-the-line.
Led by McDonald’s Manager and recent Ray Kroc Award recipient Damon Campbell, the event finally allowed the two teams who enjoyed successful regular seasons on the gridiron to compete against one another.
In front of a standing room crowd, the teams of five had 15 minutes to consume as many flapjacks as possible. Strategies ranged from stacking multiple pancakes in one bite to dipping them in water.
At the end of the competition, it was the Redstreaks who came home with the victory. The team- composed of Hunter McComas, Tre Jenkins, Alex Jenkins, Gabe Lamerson, and Dawson Montgomery- chowed down 70 pancakes, averaging 14 per person.
The Tigers- represented by Brock Adams, Jace Gecowets, Nate Welsh, Logan Long, and Jake Schrader- competed admirably but fell short with a combined total 60 pancakes eaten.
The Scioto Valley Conference champions brought home a $1,000 check courtesy of Waverly McDonald’s, the Waverly Eagles, Waverly Quickie Lube, and Jessica’s Attic. The Tigers received $400 for their second place finish.
As many pancakes that were consumed, the world record will stand for at least another day. Competitive eater Matt Stonie set that record in August 2016, where he ate 113 flapjacks in eight minutes.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
