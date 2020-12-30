Mankind’s infatuation with gambling has been around for so long that it precedes written history. For centuries we have invented new ways to make wagers with one another in hopes of a greater experience or greater personal gain. Early gamblers would likely be amazed by all the advances modern technology has brought to the gambling world. We’ve come a long way since the six-sided dice.
William Shepherd is the Director of Clinical Operations at the Pike County Recovery Council. He says that with all the changes in recent years to gambling, perhaps the biggest game-changer is the availability and ease of placing a bet in the modern world, “The biggest change really is the nationalization of online betting to the point where now you don’t have to go anywhere. If you have a cell phone right now, you can place a bet virtually anywhere about virtually anything throughout the country.”
Shepherd became a certified gambling counselor five years ago, and since then he has seen a massive transformation in the way betting is carried out. He also has seen a change at the top with the way the state handles its casinos, “Originally there was a tax on the revenue the casinos brought in which was brought back to the state and some of it was used by the state for gambling prevention and gambling education. The tax percentage was raised significantly by the next governor and a lot of that funding was used for the same purposes, which kind of helped bring about the Ohio gambling network to raise awareness in the state.”
That network is titled Ohio for Responsible Gambling, and according to their official website, their mission statement is the following: “Ohio for Responsible Gambling is an initiative aimed at promoting responsible gambling in Ohio.”
The initiative is made up of essentially four state agencies that work together in the effort. Those agencies are also listed on the site, “The Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the Ohio State Racing Commission, and the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS). OhioMHAS serves as the resource partner for the initiative and the lead agency responsible for prevention and treatment of problem gambling.”
There is also a national gambling network as well as many other measures that are in place for individuals who experience trouble with gambling addiction to self-report their problem or ask for help. Those measures are often even heavily promoted and made available especially to residents of cities such as Columbus and Cinicinnati that have large casinos.
Shepherd says that even with those measures in place, there is still a growing problem for residents of areas such as rural southern Ohio, where that help isn’t as prevalent, “South of Columbus, the availability of counselors is very minimal. I am that contact person for this area. I’ve gotten calls from people in Columbus that I network with and they say ‘Hey, I’ve got this person that lives closer to you, can you meet with them and talk?’ and I’ll contact them and be available to help.”
The frequency of referrals for Shepherd isn’t as common as you may think. He says that he usually gets a referral for a gambling situation about once every couple of months. When someone does contact him, he says that he is very flexible and always willing to help, “When people call me up, I have a very flexible schedule with the position I have. I can meet with them pretty much any day and any time. When we meet we do a review, kind of a little screening, to figure out whether or not they want to proceed.”
Shepherd says that neither he nor the agency charge anything for this service because they believe it is important to the community. The Recovery Council collects data on the cases they work with, and Shepherd says they have found a direct correlation between past or current substance abuse issues, addictions, mental health illness, and gambling.
As far as Shepherd’s approach for those who choose to proceed with counseling, he says there is a therapy sequence that he uses to help the person he is working with, “The therapy approach that I operate under is referred to as a CBT or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. There are curriculums that are designed to address those things (problems such as gambling). The first thing I like to do is assess what the individual’s belief system is and what their overall perception of gambling is. The people that are coming to see me are already recognizing that they have an issue and they are reaching out for some reason. I want to understand their perspective, because my perspective is one that is very non-judgemental. Once they get to a point where they see that it is an issue, then we can start working on goals and solutions.”
Shepherd says that goals may look very different for different people, “Some people want to stop all forms of gambling, which is an ambitious goal. Others want to cut back. Some people want to reduce the harm that comes from gambling. They want to be able to gamble but they don’t want the consequences, which is a little more challenging to reach. I want to determine on the front end how the person perceives their situation. I can help them get to where they want to go. I want to see what that looks like for them.”
Gambling has been a highly controversial topic for as long as the practice has existed, but it has seemingly become more and more commonplace with all the latest advances in the industry. The danger is obviously there, but those dangers can often creep up in a subtle way. There is no question that gambling is as accessible and as easy as it’s ever been right now.
When discussing a common perception of gambling, Shepherd referred to the old “If-by-Whiskey” fallacy, which is essentially a relativist take on the issue where people embrace the positive effects of something and detest the negative.
Unfortunately for many, that approach isn’t always as simple as it may seem; especially in an area that doesn’t receive a large amount of awareness in regards to the dangers of gambling addiction. That is why William Shepherd and the Pike County Recovery Council are offering their services to the community for help with gambling recovery.
The Recovery Council is located at 218 E. North Street in Waverly.
