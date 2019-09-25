A reunion for employees of Mill's Pride was held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Lloyd's Pizzeria in Waverly.
Approximately 30 former employees attended the event. The winner of the truck that Claude Herbert of Michigan donated was Tami Maple. Another reunion is being planned for September 2020.
