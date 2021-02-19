Sheriff Tracy D. Evans reports on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Clines Chapel Road in reference to a possible shooting. Upon arrival Deputies made contact with the homeowner who advised a male subject was attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his vehicle. The homeowner said when he confronted the male subject, the male subject hit him in the facial area with a sawzall, at which time both men began fighting and the homeowner ended up shooting the male subject in the groin area. The male subject dropped the sawzall, got in a silver 4 door Chevy truck with front end damage, and fled the area. the male subject was later identified as Jonathan Thompson, a 28 year old white male, last known address of 965 Fairview Rd. Peebles, Ohio 45660. Warrants have been issued for Jonathan Thompson and anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

