Archives photo 1-20-21 - YMCA softball

From the Wednesday, Aug. 16, 1972 edition of the Waverly News and Republican Herald ...

YMCA SOFTBALL LEAGUE LEADERS

'Y' CHAMPS — Finishing with a fine 12-0 record, the Parker-Hannifin team captured the 1972 Pike County YMCA Summer Softball league last week. Team members are, kneeling from left: Rick McGowan, William Wallette, Dwane Sapp, Berry Merritt, John Legg and Ernie Pinkerton. Standing from left: Greg Smith, Bob Dean, Jerry Pinkerton, Roger Dever, Bob Cool, Dave Reisinger and Larry McDowell. Absent were Dwight Sapp, Mike Scott and Allen McGowen. The team was favored to win the annual tourney underway this week at Latham (Staff photo). 

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments