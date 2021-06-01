A weekly livestream focusing on wellness opportunities through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featured each Wednesday on the AAA7 Facebook page. “Wellness Wednesdays” is featured each week at 10:00 am with a new wellness topic for discussion during the broadcast.
As routines have changed through the pandemic, so too have the wellness programs offered through the AAA7. The Agency offers a number of valuable and helpful programs designed to help individuals with their chronic conditions and other health concerns. Prior to the pandemic, the AAA7 would have these classes in person, but have moved them now to telephone classes.
Through “Wellness Wednesdays”, the Agency is able to expand the reach to share information about the valuable programs available to help with chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management, chronic pain self-management, falls management, and caregiver support. The goal is to increase knowledge about these programs and help more and more people learn to live with their chronic conditions and/or embrace helpful tips that can help individuals live healthier.
Recently, the topic of communicating with your healthcare provider was featured.
Your healthcare team must be able to understand you and you must be able to understand the recommendations from your healthcare provider to be an effective self-manager of your care. Poor communication can hinder your physical, mental and emotional health.
Healthy communication with your healthcare provider is vital for your health and well-being. The “PART” concept was discussed during the livestream. This consists of “Prepare, Ask, Repeat and Take Action”. Taking “PART” can help you benefit the most from each healthcare provider appointment.
Preparing consists of making a list of your concerns, symptoms and questions before your visit. In regard to symptoms, make sure you share when they started, how long they last, where they are located, and what makes them better or worse, as well as any changes you may have made in your life.
Ask is for asking questions to close gaps in communication. These can be questions around your diagnosis, test, treatment and follow-up.
Repeat is going over again the key points that your healthcare provider discussed with you. This way you can make sure you understand and can address anything that needs clarified or explained further.
Take Action wraps up your visit by making sure you understand what to do next and any action steps that need to be taken regarding your diagnosis and health.
Also discussed was the best way to communicate with your healthcare provider about wanting a second opinion. Second opinions happen regularly in healthcare and providers are taught to respect these requests. Using a non-threatening “I” message can help communicate the request. For example, “I feel another opinion might reassure me. Can you suggest someone for me?”
Speaking with your healthcare provider is a topic that is discussed as a part of wellness classes at the AAA7 including Chronic Disease Self-Management, Diabetes Self-Management, and Chronic Pain Self-Management. Currently, these classes are being conducted over the telephone. If interested in participating in an upcoming class, call the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.
If you missed any of the “Wellness Wednesday” episodes, you can see a recorded version on the AAA7’s Facebook page or on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.