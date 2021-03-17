From the June 5, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...
VETERAN TEACHER HONORED — Mrs. Helen Marhoover of Rt. 2, Waverly, was honored recently by her fellow teachers and associates at the Pike County School for Child Advancement with a luncheon at the Lake White Club. Mrs. Marhoover is completing her 55th year of teaching in Pike County schools. In the above picture, Mrs. Marhoover is shown with those in attendance at the luncheon. From left: Helen Bapst, Buneal Robertson, both members of the Board; Myrtle Barch, school employee; School Director Robert L. Sayre; the guest of honor; Max Way, Board Member; Elizabeth Barnes, school employee and David Roberts, a Board Member. Absent were John T. Rittenour and James Keesee. (Staff photo).
