WAVERLY— In ten days, Santa Claus will make his way down the chimneys of homes across the country, but he’s already been spotted at Waverly City Schools.
On Monday, Santa stopped in the Waverly Special Education Intermediate Classroom to read a story and deliver gifts.
The classroom of ten listened attentively as Santa read through Anna Dewdney’s “Llama Llama Holiday Drama” story before sharing with Santa what they want for Christmas.
In his time visiting the special education classroom, which he has done for the last four years, Santa has kept all the letters of the kids. The requests are more than often for new toys, but one letter he received last year will always stick with him.
“I received a letter from a boy asking me to get his dad out of prison,” Santa recalled during an interview. “That’s something I’ll always remember.”
In total, Santa has done work specifically in Waverly for the last 14 years where he started first by volunteering with the Waverly Fire Department.
Initially his costume was composed of makeshift means, using firefighter pants to complete the ensemble. After a successful first year, WFD stepped in and provided him with all the fixings of the Santa attire.
The joy that Santa brings to WCS is felt by not just the students, but the staff as well said Intervention Specialist Braydon Bevens.
“We love when Santa is here,” Bevens said. “It puts a smile on all our faces knowing how excited the kids will be when he arrives.”
Bevens later joined Santa as he made his way to Waverly Primary School, where he looked forward to capturing the reaction of his kindergarten son when Saint Nick dropped in.
“It’s very special for me to do this, seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Santa said.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
