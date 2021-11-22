Raider

Raider has not had the best life. He has a large scar on his back from getting stuck under a fence. He is a very friendly guy who knows how to "smile". He is vaccinated and treated for parasites.

For more information on Raider and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

