COLUMBUS, Ohio – Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off of the summer boating season. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, some Ohio communities are already experiencing high boating traffic and expect an increase this weekend.
“Wearing your life jacket and staying alert for water hazards are easy ways to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “But staying safe also means respecting your fellow boaters at public launch ramps, and never mixing alcohol and boating!”
ODNR and the National Safe Boating Council offers these tips for enjoying a safe and fun holiday weekend on the water:
- Wear a life jacket. Make sure everyone is wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. New innovative styles provide mobility and flexibility during water activities.
- Check equipment. Make sure you have and know how to use all the essential equipment.
- Make a float plan. Let family and friends know where you’re going and when you will return.
- Use an engine cutoff device. An engine cutoff device is a proven safety device to stop the boat’s engine should the operator unexpectedly fall overboard.
- Watch the weather. Always check the forecast before departing on the water and frequently during your excursion.
- Know what’s going on around you at all times. Often, boating accidents are caused by operator inattention or improper lookout.
Know where you’re going and travel at safe speeds. Familiarize yourself with local boating speed zones and always travel at a safe speed.
- Never boat under the influence. A BUI is involved in one-third of all recreational boating fatalities.
- Keep in touch. Cell phones, satellite phones, EPIRB or personal locator beacon, and VHF radios can all be important devices in an emergency.
By using your common sense and making sensible choices, you should have no problem enjoying your boat to its fullest while simultaneously ensuring that everyone plays safe.
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, protection and conservation of Ohio’s state parks and waterways.
