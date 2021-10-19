1. Career Fair returns on Wednesday
PIKETON- The OhioMeansJobs Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a Job Fair event on Wednesday, Oct. 20 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds at 311 Mill St. in Piketon.
This event will feature a variety of businesses with multiple positions available in the area. Positions range from customer service, general labor, health care, logistics, cleaning, and more. The participating businesses will be accepting applications and resumes on-site and will be available to discuss position details in-person.
