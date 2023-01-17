COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership. Education and public awareness are keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.

  • Since 2017, there have been 1,074 fatal crashes involving motorcycles in Ohio.
  • In 56% of those crashes, the rider was at-fault.
  • An unendorsed rider was involved in 45% of those crashes.


