COLUMBUS, Ohio - Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m., Sunday, Mar.12 and serves as a perfect reminder to not only move your clocks ahead an hour but also test your smoke alarms.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon urges all Ohioans to check their home’s smoke alarms regularly and replace them when expired. “Smoke alarms are the first warning sign of a fire. These devices give you potentially lifesaving seconds to escape,” Reardon said. “Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting your risk of dying in a house fire in half.”


