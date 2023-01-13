Those massive eyes sure come in useful for owls. They are the only bird that can see the color blue and can even see colors that humans cannot see. The owl can see ultraviolet colors, which are completely invisible to the naked human eye. The keen color spotting of the owl eye is thought to be used for finding food (like a small mouse scurrying through tall grass) or even for finding a mate. While they can see the color blue, owls tend to struggle with seeing movement when compared to other birds like the hawk.
2. National Hat Day
{span class=”author-10186735434 font-size-medium”}Get out your favorite hat (we know, sometimes it can be really hard to decide) and celebrate National Hat Day. Hats have been worn as uniforms, fashion accessories, and protective gear. And did you know that they date all the way back to{/span}{span class=”author-10186735434 font-color-000000 font-size-medium”} before{/span}{span class=”author-10186735434 font-size-medium”} 3,300 BC{/span}{span class=”author-10186735434 font-color-000000 font-size-medium”}E{/span}{span class=”author-10186735434 font-size-medium”}?{/span}
3. January 15 in History
In 1976, Sara Jane Moore was sentenced to life in prison for her failed attempt to assassinate US President Gerald Ford.
In 1991, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II approved Australia instituting its own Victoria Cross honors system, the first county in the British Commonwealth permitted to do so.
In 1965, Sir Winston Churchill suffered a severe stroke.
In 1944, the U.S. Fifth Army successfully broke the German Winter Line in Italy with the capture of Mount Trocchio.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.