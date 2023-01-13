1. The Owl

Those massive eyes sure come in useful for owls. They are the only bird that can see the color blue and can even see colors that humans cannot see. The owl can see ultraviolet colors, which are completely invisible to the naked human eye. The keen color spotting of the owl eye is thought to be used for finding food (like a small mouse scurrying through tall grass) or even for finding a mate. While they can see the color blue, owls tend to struggle with seeing movement when compared to other birds like the hawk.


