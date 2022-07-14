Latte fun: Village Brew hosting weekend event Jul 14, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PIKETON — Next Saturday, Village Brew Coffee House will hold a community party with us - one it vows will be a latte fun.The Saturday, July 23 event begins at 8 a.m. with its free uptown market going until 11 a.m.It is followed immediately with an hour-long planting event with Dauntless Roots. The event will cost $10 to participate and will conclude at 12:15 p.m.Story time and cookie decorating will follow from 12:30 to 1:30, concluded by yoga with Twisted Pigeon from 1:45 to 2:45.For more information on the event, visit Village Brew Coffee House on Facebook. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Village Brew Coffee House Event Sport Fun Latte Piketon Party Community Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Drama on the farm Pike CTC student takes bronze in national HVAC competition Forged in tradition: Carter builds successful blacksmithing business in southern Ohio State Board approves remediation funding for Waverly Voters angry over having freedoms ripped away, and want fighters standing up for them Trending Recipes
