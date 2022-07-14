Village Brew - logo on wall
File Photo

PIKETON — Next Saturday, Village Brew Coffee House will hold a community party with us - one it vows will be a latte fun.

The Saturday, July 23 event begins at 8 a.m. with its free uptown market going until 11 a.m.

It is followed immediately with an hour-long planting event with Dauntless Roots. The event will cost $10 to participate and will conclude at 12:15 p.m.

Story time and cookie decorating will follow from 12:30 to 1:30, concluded by yoga with Twisted Pigeon from 1:45 to 2:45.

For more information on the event, visit Village Brew Coffee House on Facebook.

